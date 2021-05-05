Head of the Democratic Party calls for the resignation of the Foreign Minister

Ahmed Shibani, the head of the Libyan Democratic Party, has demanded that Najla Al-Mangoush, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Government of National Unity, resign effective immediately.

In a statement obtained by Ean Libya news outlet, the Head of the party denounced what he described as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the GNU going too far to ensure equality between the foreign forces and the mercenaries whom Haftar had brought to Libya as occupiers who wanted to strike the revolution of 17 February and to defend democracy there and between the Turkish forces that had come to Libya at the official request of the Government of National Accord in Defense of the capital.

The statement added that the Minister’s repeated comments about the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Libya indicated her involvement in the counter-revolutionary camp.”

Shibani enquired: “The Government of National Unity’s mission is to prepare Libya for democracy. How does the government’s Minister of Foreign Affairs not believe in democracy?”

“The 17 February rebels gave their noble lives to defend the capital, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs ignores the rebels and masks the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices of the Turks for Libya’s freedom and sovereignty security,” he added.

Shibani said, “Against the Russians, French, Emiratis, Egyptians, Jordanians, Chadians, Syrians, and others, it is the Turks who have stood with the glorious 17 February rebels. We are not a thankless people who are unappreciative of their efforts to protect the capital.”

The Democratic Party gave the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Unity two choices, either to stop making provocative political statements or to offer her resignation.