Biden Adm: Limits on immigrants dependent on the government will no longer be imposed

The Biden administration has abandoned Trump’s plan to limit immigration for those financially dependent on the US government.

The US Department of defence notified the Supreme Court that it will no longer be in defence of government policy seeking to impose immigration limits on anyone that might become dependent on government benefits.

While the federal government has the authority to refuse admission of immigrants who were likely to become public charges, it was the work of the Trump administration that expanded the term to include not only cash benefits but also things such as Medicaid, federal housing assistance and supplemental nutrition.

In Trump’s plan, anyone requiring a broader range of help for more than 12 months in any three years would be swept into the expanded definition and thus likely denied immigration because of a concern that they would primarily depend on the government for their income.

Trump’s policy would have considered factors such as age, financial resources, employment history, health and education, arguing that this expansion would reinforce the American ideals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibilities to ensure that anyone coming to America would be able to support themselves and become contributing members of society.