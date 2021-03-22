FIFA launches Global programme to bolster fight against match-fixing

In collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), FIFA announced launching the Global Integrity Programme to strengthen the fight against match-fixing.

The newly launched programme was created to provide all 211 member associations with enhanced knowledge and tools to fight and prevent match manipulation to keep the sport honest and fair.

In a press release, FIFA stressed that they are committed to protecting and ensuring the integrity of the game and that the new programme is designed to improve education within all 211 member associations by sharing advanced know-how and resources with integrity officers.

In another step to reaffirm FIFA’s commitment to fighting match manipulation, it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UNODC in September 2020 to step up their cooperation to address the threats posed by crime to the sport.

Speaking about the FIFA Global Integrity Programme, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Match-fixing is an issue that is very real and threatens the integrity and credibility of football in many countries around the world. Working in close collaboration with experts at the UNODC and alongside other ongoing efforts that FIFA is taking, the FIFA Global Integrity Programme is another important step by FIFA to protect the integrity of football and will play an important role in educating and building capacity within member associations to help fight match-fixing at a local level.”

To set up successful and sustainable integrity and anti-corruption initiatives at the local level, the new programme is organised regionally per confederation and includes a series of three-module virtual workshops to be delivered to all FIFA member associations.

The first edition of the programme, dedicated to the member associations from the Asian Football Confederation, started with the first module on 4 March and will continue with the second module on 16 March.

FIFA has also announced that it will shortly be launching the FIFA Integrity Officers Community Platform, a confidential platform that will bring together a global network of integrity officers to share their experience.

This will be the first-ever community-driven online platform dedicated exclusively to integrity officers across all member associations and confederations worldwide.