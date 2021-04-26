GNU cancels visit to Benghazi after Haftar forces prevent plane from landing
Forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar prevented a GNU aircraft from landing in Benina airport
The Government of National Unity (GNU) has announced that the Council of Ministers meeting scheduled for Monday in Benghazi has been postponed.
Mohamed Hamouda, the GNU spokesperson, announced on Facebook that the full cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been officially cancelled and that a new date will be set as soon as possible.
According to the Libyan News Agency (LANA), the flight from Mitiga airport was cancelled at 9 P.M tonight with the ministerial delegation of the Government of National Unity on board.
The ministers of the Government of National Unity stayed at Mitiga Airport, awaiting a landing permit at Benina Airport, while the first delegation was refused entry into Benghazi, and the flight was subsequently cancelled.
GNU Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabeiba in a speech today announced that the third official meeting of his cabinet will take place in Benghazi, inviting all the Ministers, Ministers of State and Deputy-Ministers of the Cabinet to attend the meeting.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- GNU cancels visit to Benghazi after Haftar forces prevent plane from landing - April 26, 2021
- Norland examines progress on elections and the government budget - April 25, 2021
- Maritime line between Libya and Tunisia reopened - April 25, 2021