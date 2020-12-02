Selected

UK approves Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine

The United Kingdom becomes the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for use next week

BY Libyan Express

Citizens outside of medical trials will have access to a vaccine. [Photo: AP]
The United Kingdom has become the very first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for widespread use this next week.

Pfizer and German partner BioNtech have been granted temporary authorization for emergency use for their Covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

Medicine regulators in the UK have stated that the vaccine, which offers up to 95% against Covid-19, is safe to be rolled out for public use and that the first 800,000 doses will be made available as early as next week in the UK.

In a press release, the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla called the emergency use of his company’s vaccine “a historic moment in the fight against Covid-19”

The urgency of the COVID-19 situation has turned the Phizer vaccine into the fastest vaccine to ever go from concept to reality, taking only ten months to follow the same steps that usually take up to ten years.

With the United Kingdom already ordering 40 million doses of the vaccine, enough to immunize 20 million people, this marks the first time citizens outside clinical trials will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

