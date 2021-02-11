Selected

10,000 dinar penalty imposed on football clubs that allow fans to attend matches

The Libyan Football Federation decides on a ban to prevent fans of the sport from attending the matches to prevent further outbreaks of Covid-19

BY Libyan Express

To compensate for the loss of live matches the LFF will broadcast all the matches for the fans across the country. [Photo: Getty Images]
The General Committee for Organizing Competitions and the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) have announced that a ban will go into effect prohibiting fans from attending stadium matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also decided that to impose a 10,000 Libyan Dinar penalty on clubs that violate the ban.

This is apart of the instructions made by the High Advisory Public Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic to curb the continued spread of the virus.

A letter was sent to the heads of sub-federations and football clubs to fully implement the new decision.

The LFF stated that it will be working with security directorates to prevent fans from attempting to attend upcoming games.

Football remains Libya’s most popular sport, despite the country’s underfunded sporting industry.

The LFF stated that despite this decision it appreciates the role of subsidiary federations in the continued success of the sport and that it will work to broadcast the games to eager fans across the nation.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Al-Mismari: Turkish Presence is a direct threat to Libyan progress

Business

Tanker withdraws from Libyan ports without oil due to ongoing strikes

Libya

Johnson & Johnson to supply Libya with half a million vaccine doses

Libya

Haftar welcomes new head of presidential council to Benghazi

Submit a Correction

For: 10,000 dinar penalty imposed on football clubs that allow fans to attend matches

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.