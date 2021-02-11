10,000 dinar penalty imposed on football clubs that allow fans to attend matches

The General Committee for Organizing Competitions and the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) have announced that a ban will go into effect prohibiting fans from attending stadium matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also decided that to impose a 10,000 Libyan Dinar penalty on clubs that violate the ban.

This is apart of the instructions made by the High Advisory Public Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic to curb the continued spread of the virus.

A letter was sent to the heads of sub-federations and football clubs to fully implement the new decision.

The LFF stated that it will be working with security directorates to prevent fans from attempting to attend upcoming games.

Football remains Libya’s most popular sport, despite the country’s underfunded sporting industry.

The LFF stated that despite this decision it appreciates the role of subsidiary federations in the continued success of the sport and that it will work to broadcast the games to eager fans across the nation.