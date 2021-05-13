Selected

78 imprisoned pro-Haftar fighters freed in Tripoli

BY Libyan Express

78 pro-Haftar fighters were released in a reconciliation ceremony at a prison in Tripoli. [Photo: AFP]
Seventy-eight prisoners who fought on the side of Haftar forces in his year-long offensive against the capital Tripoli were released late Wednesday.

The detained fighters were released at the end of a reconciliation ceremony organised in Jedaida prison in Tripoli that was attended by the minister of justice.

They were then reunited with their waiting families.

The release comes on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, traditionally celebrated by families gathering together.

