A new highly infectious strain of Covid-19 emerges in the UK

A new variant of the deadly Covid-19 virus emerged in the United Kingdom that is 70% more infectious and easier to spread according to health officials.

The new mutated version of the virus is reported to be spread at a more rapid pace than the original virus but the World Health Organization has reassured citizens that while it spreads faster, it is not deadlier.

The new strain of Covid-19 recently emerged in the United Kingdom which has to lead the Netherlands to ban incoming flights from the UK to curb the spread of the virus and protect its citizens.

The UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty stated they have alerted the World Health Organization of the new strain and will continue to analyse data to improve scientific understanding of the disease.

The analysis will include scientists growing the new strain in laboratories as they had the previous version to understand its antibody responses and testing its cross-reactions with available Covid-19 vaccines.

Thus far there has also been no new evidence to suggest that the new strain of the virus should react any differently to vaccines currently being administered in Canda, the US and the UK.

As a result of the new strain and the widespread of the virus, the UK government has cancelled holiday and travel plans for millions of people, bringing in new Tier 4 restrictions in large parts of the country.