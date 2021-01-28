Selected

Biden pauses weapons sales to UAE, Saudi Arabia

The Biden Administration is hitting the brakes on the relaxed weapons sales policies of the Trump administration - at least for now.

BY Libyan Express

UAE dispatched more than 150 flights ferried arms to Haftar’s territory between January and April last year, according to unpublished UN report. [Photo: US DOD]
The United States is reviewing weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorised by former President Donald Trump, a move that Secretary of State Antony Blinken said was “typical” of a new administration.

In his first press briefing on Wednesday, Blinken said the review aims “to make sure that what is being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy”.

“That’s what we’re doing at this moment,” he told reporters.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration has imposed a temporary freeze on billions of dollars in weapons sales to the two countries, including the sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia and F-35 fighters to the UAE.

The move comes one week after Biden, who has promised to “reassess” Washington’s relationship with Riyadh, was inaugurated. Since taking office, he has signed a string of executive actions to review or reverse some of Trump’s key policies.

Trump oversaw a close-knit US relationship with both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in line with his staunch support for Israel and “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Italy failed to rescue migrants, says UN

World

UK imposes 10-day quarantine for travellers from 30 countries

World

Turkey reports 7,489 new COVID-19 cases, 25,476 death

Libya

Al-Serraj in Rome to meet with senior officials

Submit a Correction

For: Biden pauses weapons sales to UAE, Saudi Arabia

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.