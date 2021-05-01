Business

Dabeiba: There are parties attempting to reignite the war in Libya

GNU's Prime Minister calls for the Libyan people to fight against any party that attempts to reignite the war in their homeland

BY Libyan Express

Prime Minister Dabeiba calls on the Libyan people to fight against the traders of war. [Photo: MoI]
“Someone is attempting to reignite the war in Libya,” said Abdelhamid Dabeiba, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

This was announced in a speech given during a meeting with several ministers, as well as members and chiefs from Tajoura.

“We can say the war is over, “Dabeiba stated, “but there are parties who are still trying to set it on fire again,” without specifying which parties.

In his speech, the Libyan PM urged Libyans to stand up for their children’s futures and never again pay for a war, especially a civil war pitting Libyans against Libyans, emphasizing that the country had just gone through a deadly, cruel, and bloody experience that Libyans had never known before in the country’s history.

He noted that electricity had been effectively cut off after 17 days of continuous and uninterrupted use, noting that those who started the war, cut off the power, created traffic jams in front of gas stations, and prevented us from interacting with our citizens throughout Libya were your enemies and the Libyan people’s enemies.

“There are people whose wealth is from this cursed war,” the Prime Minister claimed, warning against traders of war.

He also added that”Because of the presence of mercenaries at the airport, we were unable to reach Sirte Airport, which is Libyan and on Libyan soil,” he continued.

“We told them we were coming by plane, and this is a Libyan Airport, and no one can stop us from going down Libyan airports on our lands.”He asserted.

Dabeiba maintained that his tours, national and international were aimed at restoring Libya’s independence and sovereignty, as well as removing mercenaries from the areas where they had tampered.

