Selected

Israeli strikes kill 20, including 9 kids in Northern Gaza

Palestinian health officials say nine children among the dead after Israel retaliates

BY Libyan Express
At least 20 Palestinians reportedly killed in Israeli air raid amid escalating violence in Jerusalem. [Photo: AFP]

Twenty Palestinians, including nine children, were killed in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Bodies of twenty martyrs, including nine children, and several other people injured have been brought to the Beit Hanoun Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip,” Ashraf al-Qudra, a ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.

While the official did not give details about how the people were killed or injured, there were reports circulating of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian groups shot rockets at Israeli locations in response to continued Israeli aggression at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 305 people were injured on Monday as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

The Israeli army reported that seven rockets were fired from Gaza towards Jerusalem.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces. Hundreds of protesters have been injured in the process.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Ancient statue of Greek Goddess returned home to Libya

Selected

Over 23 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast

Libya

Al-Menfi discusses reconciliation efforts with Misurata and Zliten representatives

World

Qatar’s Emir in Riyadh for official visit

Submit a Correction

For: Israeli strikes kill 20, including 9 kids in Northern Gaza

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.