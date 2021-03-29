Selected

Libyan horse owner snatches unpredictable win at Dubai World Cup

The Libyan race horse, Secret Ambition sped its way to an unlikely victory in Dubai surprising fans worldwide

BY Libyan Express

The Dubai World Cup is a highly anticipated event that hosts some of the world’s richest and most powerful. [Photo: Dubai World Cup]
“Secret Ambition” the Libyan racehorse competing in the Dubai World Cup pulled off an unexpected upset in the Godolphin Mile (Mohammed Bin Rashid District 1 City) as he sped off to victory in the second half, beating favourites to win and defeating the odds.

Favourites like “Midnight Sands”, “Urban Icon” were left in the dust as Irish Jocky Tudj O’Shea led Secret Ambtiouns to victory with a racing time of 1:35 minutes.

Secret Ambition came in first at the race, followed by ‘Golden and ‘Avant Garde’.

The Dubai World Cup, first held in 1996, is an annual event that has placed the UAE on the map and is home to one of the world’s top racing challenges, drawing the attention of millions of enthusiasts around the globe.

The thoroughbred race is considered the highlight of the city’s sporting and social calendar and a fitting event to showcase an activity that has long been known as the ‘Sport of Kings’.

With the added attraction of the magnificent Ceremony, racegoers fly in from all over the globe to enjoy the unique spectacle that is the Dubai World Cup.

