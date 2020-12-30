Libyan national team gets a new coach

Libya’s Mediterranean Knights will be receiving a new coach, Zerwan Filipovic for a year into 2022.

“I will change everything to make the Libyan national team a success,” Promised the Montenegrin coach.

Filipovic will be the third foreign coach in Libya’s history, taking over from over from Ali El Margini, who resigned after just three games in charge.

The European coach emphasised the importance of living in Libya itself, adding that it will be the difference between him and former foreign coaches who attempted to do the job from overseas.

Filipovic will be the first European coach to work with the Libyan national team since Spain’s Javier Clemente, who led the Libyan national team to win the African Nations Championship for local players (Chan) in South Africa in 2014.