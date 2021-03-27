Libyan team defeated the hands of Tunisia in the country’s first international match in seven years

This week, international football made its long-awaited return to Libya after a seven-year hiatus as a result of security concerns that banned international teams from visiting the war-torn nation.

Despite being handed a crushing defeat of 5-2, Libyan football fans enjoyed the return of international football to the country as Libya’s national team faced off against its Tunisian counterpart in Benghazi.

Libya’s national team opened the scoring at the 22nd minute but were quickly overtaken by the Tunisians who managed to score three goals within the game’s opening goal.

Hope for Libya’s team was reinvigorated in the second half when they scored their second goal but it was quickly crushed when the Tunisian players managed to net a fourth and fifth goal, claiming their victory in the host country’s first international game in seven years.

The match was watched by fans on televisions across the nation as no fans were allowed to attend the game due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tunisia, nicknamed the Eagles of Carthage, won 5-2 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification, meaning that Libya cannot qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon in January 2022.