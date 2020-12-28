Selected

Libyan team loses the chance to qualify for Africa Under-20 Cup

Libya's National youth team lost a definitive match to Tunisia 1 to 0

BY Libyan Express

Libyan youth team loses a historic chance. [Photo: LFF]
The Libyan National Youth team lost its match with the Tunisian national team in the last match of the North African championship qualifier for the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

The national team needed a drew or a win to qualify as it is second in the scorecards with four points from two matches, beating Alegria and tying with Morrocco.

On the opposing end, the Tunisian team needed a win to reach the African U-20 final as it was in fourth place with two points from two matches.

The match for the most part wente unscored until the very last minutes when Chiheb Laabidi scored Tunisia’s winning goal with five minutes left on the clock.

Despite their best efforts, Libya’s young players were not able to equalize and the full-time whistle had them losing 1-0 at the final Matchday of the tournament, sending them home and their Tunisian opponents onto Mauritania for the 2021 African U-20 Cup Nations.

