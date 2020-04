Libya’s Coronavirus cases jump to 35 after registering 9 new ones

Libya’s Coronavirus cases jump to 35 after registering 9 new ones

The National Center for Disease Control in Libya has announced recording nine new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 35 COVID-19 patients.

The center said that eight cases were for people who got in contact with previous registered patients and one new one.

This is breaking news. More details to come.