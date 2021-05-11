Selected

Over 23 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast

BY Libyan Express
Aid workers for the IOM provide assistance to migrants who were intercepted off the Libyan coast, at the Abu Sitta disembarkation point in Tripoli, Sunday, May 9, 2021. [Photo: AFP]

A boat carrying migrants capsized off Libya on Monday, leaving at least two dozen presumed dead, the U.N. refugee agency said. It was the latest disaster in the MediterraAFPAnadolu Agency reports.

Tarik Argaz, a spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency in the North African country, said the Libyan coast guard returned at least 42 survivors to the shore and the capital, Tripoli. Only one body was retrieved from the sea, and 23 others were feared drowned, he said.

The UNHCR and the International Rescue Committee were treating survivors from burns, he added.

On Sunday, five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya. Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organisation for Migration, said fishermen rescued 40 migrants from Sunday’s disaster and returned them to the shore.

The boat was among nine that were carrying more than 700 migrants and that were intercepted Sunday by the Libyan coast guard, she said. The migrants were taken to overcrowded detention centers, where the U.N. migration agency fears more threats to their lives and violations of their rights, Msehli added.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Ancient statue of Greek Goddess returned home to Libya

Libya

Al-Menfi discusses reconciliation efforts with Misurata and Zliten representatives

Selected

Israeli strikes kill 20, including 9 kids in Northern Gaza

Libya

Egypt & Libya collaborating to improve energy exchanges between the two…

Submit a Correction

For: Over 23 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.