Qatar Charity’s delegation to distribute QR14mn relief aid to Syrians

A delegation from Qatar Charity is heading to the Syrian-Turkish border to deliver urgent shelter and food aid as well as winter essentials to Syrian refugees and displaced persons to alleviate their suffering and meet their basic needs.

The move comes as part of the “Sham Deserves” relief campaign launched by Qatar Charity, in cooperation with many Qatari organizations in view of one of the largest Syrian displacements since 2011.

The delegation will distribute the first batch of urgent aid directly to the displaced in the country, and refugees in Turkish areas bordering Syria. The aid will include 200 tons of relief materials worth over 14 million riyals to benefit 864,618 people.

Another delegation is scheduled to depart next week to provide a second batch of aid to Syrian refugees and displaced persons.

The “Sham Deserves” relief campaign aims to provide relief aid to 250,000 Syrian refugees and displaced persons in the fields of shelter, food, water, sanitation, education and health.

It is worth mentioning that, according to United Nations, more than 900,000 people, 80% of them women and children, in addition to half a million children, who have also been displaced.