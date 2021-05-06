Tunisia MP Abir Moussi wears Bulletproof Vest in Parliament
A member of the Tunisian Parliament and head of the Free Destourian Party, MP Abir Moussi, yesterday attended a parliament session wearing a bulletproof vest and motorcycle helmet.
Tunisian radio station Nessma quoted the lawmaker as saying that she had to “wear the protective gear in order to be able to enter Parliament” after the speaker banned private security guards from all parties.
📸Noureddine Ahmed/Rex/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/6YC4xaRzd4
— Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) May 5, 2021
Moussi has dismissed the revolution that ousted former President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, who was ousted in Tunisia’s 2011 uprising, as a foreign plot. She has also previously called for a return to the style of government favoured by Ben Ali and made repeated fiery rejections of political Islamism.
