Turkish Parliament approves security and military MoU with Libya

Turkey’s parliament approved a security and military deal with Libya’s U.N.-supported Government of National Accord Saturday on the heels of a maritime agreement earlier this month.

The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan internationally recognized GNA.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the two agreements with Tripoli’s GNA in November. He said Turkey could deploy troops to Libya upon request.

Turkish lawmakers now have given the green light to send military advisors , experts and personnel to the conflict, if asked. Ankara could also send weapons and military vehicles, conduct military training, joint exercises and share intelligence.

The separate maritime boundary agreement, signed into law earlier this month, could give Turkey access to a contested economic zone across the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The deal has added tension to Turkey’s ongoing dispute with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil and gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.