Turkish, Saudi king agree on greater cooperation
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discuss bilateral ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
They discussed relations between the two countries, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.
The two leaders also spoke on the steps to further the cooperation, it said.
During the call, Erdogan also congratulated Salman on the upcoming Laylat al-Qadr — also known as the Night of Power, when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad — and Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the statement added.
Laylat al-Qadr is marked on the 27th night of Ramadan. This year it will be observed on Sunday night in Turkey.
