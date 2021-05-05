Selected

Turkish, Saudi king agree on greater cooperation

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discuss bilateral ties

BY Libyan Express

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discuss bilateral ties. [Photo: AA]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

They discussed relations between the two countries, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two leaders also spoke on the steps to further the cooperation, it said.

During the call, Erdogan also congratulated Salman on the upcoming Laylat al-Qadr — also known as the Night of Power, when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad — and Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the statement added.

Laylat al-Qadr is marked on the 27th night of Ramadan. This year it will be observed on Sunday night in Turkey.

