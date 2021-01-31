UN announces the list of candidates for temporary Libyan government

Following the closing of the one-week period on 28 January for the submission of nominations for the executive authority positions, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announces below the list of candidates for the Presidency Council and Prime Minister positions as according to the original Arabic alphabetical order.

All candidates pledged to respect the LPDF Roadmap with regard to the preparatory period paving the way for the holding of national elections on December 24, 2021.

The candidates also pledged that should they be selected for the executive authority, they will present to the relevant oversight authorities a declaration of their own movable and immovable assets inside and outside of Libya, as well as those of their spouses and minor children.

They further pledged not to put themselves forward for elections at the end of the preparatory period and signed a legally-binding affidavit confirming their conformity to the existing Libyan nationality law.

With regard to candidates drawn from the military or judiciary authorities, the verification committee stipulated that their candidacies should conform with existing Libyan laws and regulations.

Following its review of the matter but noting that this is a Libyan-owned process, it is the Mission’s position that these candidates should comply fully with the relevant laws and regulations with regard to engaging in political activities or running for political office.

UNSMIL will convene the full Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Switzerland from 1 to 5 February for the voting process for the new temporary unified executive.

During the course of this meeting, the Mission will invite all candidates for an interactive session with the LPDF members to allow the candidates the opportunity to lay out their vision on implementing the Roadmap agreed upon by the LPDF, as well as to respond to questions posed by the LPDF members.

In the lead-up to the interactive sessions with the candidates and in the spirit of transparency and inclusivity, the Mission will conduct a Digital Dialogue with the Libyan public to collect questions that will be presented to the candidates. These interactive sessions will be made available to the Libyan public.

Candidates for the Presidency Council are:

Idriss Suleiman Ahmed Al-Qaed Osama Juwaili Asaad Mohsen Zhaiou Khaled Al-Saeeh Khaled Ammar Al-Mishri Salama Ibrahim Al-Ghweil Suleiman Asweiker Awad Al-Sharif Al-Wafi Salahuddin Al-Namroush Tarek Abdallah Al-Ashtar Abdul Rahman Mohammed Abu Al-Qassem Al-Balazi Abdul Raheem Ali Mohammed Al-Shibani Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi Abdul Majeed Ghaith Seif Al-Nasr Agila Saleh Qwaider Ali Abu Al-Hojob Ali Mahmoud Bukheirallah Omar Mahdi Aboushrida Majida Wefti Mohammed Al-Qammoudi Al-Hafi Mohammed Hassan Sleiman Al-Bargathi Mohamad Menfi Mustafa Abdulhamid Dallaf Mossa Al-Koni

Candidates for the Position of Prime Minister are: