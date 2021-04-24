Selected

US lifts sanctions on J&J COVID vaccine

BY Libyan Express

Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause may have had important benefit. [Photo: Reuters]
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations can restart, US health regulators said Friday, after the shots’ rollout was paused due to worries over blood clotting.

“We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older,” said Janet Woodcock, head of Food and Drug Administration in a joint statement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC head Rochelle Walensky said “exceptionally rare events” of clotting were identified, adding that regulators will continue to monitor the rollout of the vaccines.

US health authorities proposed on April 14 a halt on the vaccine following instances of severe blood clots among a handful of the millions of Americans who received the vaccine.

The news came shortly after an expert panel recommended lifting the pause because the shots benefits exceeded possible dangers.

According to data presented Friday, of 3.9 million women who got the Johnson & Johnson shot, 15 developed serious blood clots and three died.

The majority of the confirmed cases, 13 of the 15, was aged under 50 years old. There were no reported cases among men.

Europe’s medicines regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.

The regulator said its safety committee “concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information” for the J

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Selected

Al Mishri will honor agreements signed with Turkey

Business

Libya’s oil output down to 1 million barrels per day

Libya

IOM says up to 100 migrants killed in Mediterranean

Business

Sirte Oil Company halts production due to lack of funds

Submit a Correction

For: US lifts sanctions on J&J COVID vaccine

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.