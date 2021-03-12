Selected

Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill into law

Joe Biden signs 1.9 trillion relief bill that will send 1,400 dollars directly to American as early as this weekend

BY Libyan Express

The bill was Biden’s top priority when running for office last year and stands to make a considerable difference with the US’s struggling economy as a result of the pandemic. [Photo: REUTERS]
US president Joe Biden finally signed the 1.9 trillion dollar covid relief bill, which served as his top priority when running for office last year.

The bill will send direct payments of up 14,00 to Americans, as well as extended a $300 per week unemployment insurance supplement, expands the child tax credit and puts funds into vaccine distribution.

Direct deposits will start hitting Americans’ bank accounts as soon as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

It will also put nearly $20 billion into Covid-19 vaccinations, $25 billion into rental and utility assistance, and $350 billion into state, local and tribal relief.

As the Democrats passed the bill in congress, Republicans continue to question the need for the bill all together as the economy slowly improves and covid-19 vaccination picks up more speed with more states moving toward lowering restrictions and kick-starting their economies.

Democrats called the bill absolutely necessary to maintain the country’s economic recovery after more than a year of the pandemic and the resulting economic restrictions and losses suffered by the American people.

More than 20 million people are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits, and millions of households are struggling to afford food and housing.

President Biden called the bill a historic piece of legislation aimed at rebuilding the backbone of America and giving the average working-class citizen a fighting chance amidst a global pandemic.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Russia joins international welcome of Libya’s new government

Libya

Germany welcomes the confirmation of Libya’s new government

Libya

Italy endorses Libya’s new government, promises full cooperation

Libya

Libya historically welcomes its very first female Foreign Minister

Submit a Correction

For: Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill into law

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.