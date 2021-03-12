Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill into law

US president Joe Biden finally signed the 1.9 trillion dollar covid relief bill, which served as his top priority when running for office last year.

The bill will send direct payments of up 14,00 to Americans, as well as extended a $300 per week unemployment insurance supplement, expands the child tax credit and puts funds into vaccine distribution.

Direct deposits will start hitting Americans’ bank accounts as soon as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

It will also put nearly $20 billion into Covid-19 vaccinations, $25 billion into rental and utility assistance, and $350 billion into state, local and tribal relief.

As the Democrats passed the bill in congress, Republicans continue to question the need for the bill all together as the economy slowly improves and covid-19 vaccination picks up more speed with more states moving toward lowering restrictions and kick-starting their economies.

Democrats called the bill absolutely necessary to maintain the country’s economic recovery after more than a year of the pandemic and the resulting economic restrictions and losses suffered by the American people.

More than 20 million people are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits, and millions of households are struggling to afford food and housing.

President Biden called the bill a historic piece of legislation aimed at rebuilding the backbone of America and giving the average working-class citizen a fighting chance amidst a global pandemic.