Covid-19: Relaxing quarantine measures would be a mistake

With a vaccine on the horizon, scientists caution the public to follow lockdown rules until an answer is

BY Libyan Express

A definitive answer to the pandemic is in sight scientists say. [Photo: Reuters]
With the holidays just around the corner, governments around the world are considering unwinding the extreme quarantine measures taken these last few months to battle the widespread of the coronavirus pandemic in its second, deadlier wave.

However, experts advise against relaxing lockdown measures, as it would only further spike the already record number of cases of Covid-19 patients and deaths worldwide.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a Government Adviser from the UK has stated that taking the brakes off lockdown measures would be a mistake when the answer to the virus is so close within sight.

The Professor also reassured the public that they shouldn’t be surprised if a vaccine is rolled out within the next few weeks and that scientific community is working very hard at providing an answer to this deadly virus, however, he cautioned that until a vaccine is available, lockdown measures should remain intact because the rates are too high and there are too many people dying.

The UK’s imposed Lockdown will end this week when it will enter a three-tier system of restrictions given an expiry date of 3rd of February next year. Meanwhile, Scotland issuing a five tier-level of restrictions and Northan Ireland has begun a two-week circuit of lockdown.

The global numbers of Covid-19 cases are on the verge of crossing the threshold of 63 million cases, with an overall death toll of nearly 1.5 million the world over. The United Kingdom is seventh worldwide, with 1.6 million cases, trailing behind Spain, France, Russia, Brazil and India, with the United States remaining the country that’s most plagued with over 13.6 million cases.

