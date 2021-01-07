‘Disgraceful’ attack on demoracy by Trump supporters

On the same day that President-elect Joe Biden was meant to be confirmed by Congress as the next leader of the United States of America, Trump supporters wage an unprecedented attack on Capitol Hill.

In relentless efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, outgoing president Donald Trump who refused to concede since his loss incited the violent and shocking attack on the capitol building in Washington while Congress was in the process of certifying his opponent Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered outside the capitol building as congress prepared to validate joe Biden’s victory chanting for the overturning of elections results and pushing their way passed capitol security, smashing windows and breaking down doors, capitol hill staff were able to act quick, securing electoral votes ballot boxes and members of congress before rioters were able to enter the chambers.

Along the way, trump supporters wearing ‘keep America great’ and ‘Trump 2020’ hats and t-shirts and waving confederate flags stopped to take pictures as they looted and destroyed federal property, one rioter, in particular, entered Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s office, stole some of her mail – a federal crime – and later on, bragged about it to news outlets.

Leaders across the world have labelled the storming of the capitol building disgraceful and an attack on democracy unlike any other in US history while calling for the American people of either party to respect the outcome of the fair and democratic election.

The attack is considered a deep blow to America’s credibility as a democratic nation, making it harder for the US to hold authoritarian leaders and third-world nations accountable for their actions as their citizens trample on democratic values they often defend.

At least four people were killed including a woman who was fatally shot in the neck by police after ignoring calls to back away by law enforcement officials and attempting to storm deeper into the halls of the building through a smashed window in what is now being considered the worst security breaches in US history.