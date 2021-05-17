Palestinian Journalists Syndicate warns of a terrible Israeli massacre against journalists

Following the destruction of Al-Jalaa Tower, which housed foreign media offices such as Al-Jazeera and the Associated Press, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) warned reporters in Gaza that Israel is planning a “terrible massacre” against them.

The PJS urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene quickly and offer security to journalists who might be victims of “war crimes” and targeted attacks.

According to the PJS, Israel’s occupation forces committed over 100 violations, and the bombing of Al-Jalaa Tower is a clear and brazen attempt to cover up Israel’s crimes against children and civilians in Palestine.

The PJS also said that the occupation forces had been firing live fire, tear gas, and sound bombs at journalists in the West Bank and occupied territories.

The syndicate emphasized that the frequent targeted attacks on journalists by Israeli soldiers and settlers clearly show that the occupation authorities intend to commit more crimes in order to avoid international coverage of the ongoing military operation and conceal their massacres from the rest of the world.

Bombing the offices of hundreds of Palestinian, Arab, and foreign media organizations, as well as other illegal actions against reporters on the ground, are considered by the PJS to be “premeditated occupation crimes that international law considers to be war crimes.”

According to the PJS, over 50 journalists have been injured in recent days as a result of these attacks, which have also discouraged media coverage, intimidated journalists, and damaged their equipment.

The PJS stressed that the occupation’s policy of targeting media institutions is deliberate and widespread, with the aim of “hiding evidence of the occupation’s crimes against our citizens, journalists, and the media, and preventing the true story of the occupier’s crimes in the Gaza Strip from being exposed,”

The PJS urged all media organizations and journalists to record attacks on journalists with video and images and send them to the syndicate as soon as possible, while also advising journalists to adhere to all safety precautions while on the job.