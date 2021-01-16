Trump receives award for normalisation efforts between Israel and Morocco

Outgoing US president Donald trump received Morocco’s highest award for his work in normalising relations between Israel and Morroco.

Morocco’s ambassador to the United States, Princess Lalla Joumala Alaoui gave Trump the Order of Muhammad, an award given only to heads of state, in a private ceremony where no media was allowed.

In the last months of his presidency, the Trump administration helped broker deals between Israel and Arab nations including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in an effort at normalising ties and establishing bilateral relations.

The deal between Morraco and Isreal has drawn plenty of controversies as the United State agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara to seal the agreement.

More deals were expected to be led by Trump’s administration to normalize ties between Israel and the Arab world but as his term comes to an end this Wednesday, no more are expected before his departure.