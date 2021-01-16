Selected

Trump receives award for normalisation efforts between Israel and Morocco

At the very end of his term as president, Donald Trump received award for normalising relations between Israel and Morocco

BY Libyan Express

Princess Lalla Joumala Alaoui awarded Trump the Order of Muhammad, the highest award in Morrocco. [Photo: Getty]
Outgoing US president Donald trump received Morocco’s highest award for his work in normalising relations between Israel and Morroco.

Morocco’s ambassador to the United States, Princess Lalla Joumala Alaoui gave Trump the Order of Muhammad, an award given only to heads of state, in a private ceremony where no media was allowed.

In the last months of his presidency, the Trump administration helped broker deals between Israel and Arab nations including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in an effort at normalising ties and establishing bilateral relations.

The deal between Morraco and Isreal has drawn plenty of controversies as the United State agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara to seal the agreement.

More deals were expected to be led by Trump’s administration to normalize ties between Israel and the Arab world but as his term comes to an end this Wednesday, no more are expected before his departure.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libya to begin vaccinating against Covid-19 in May

Libya

Reading attacker classified as an extremist, sentenced to life in prison

Libya

Lockerbie appeal rejected by Scottish courts

Business

17% expected increase in Afriqiyah Airways tickets

Submit a Correction

For: Trump receives award for normalisation efforts between Israel and Morocco

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.