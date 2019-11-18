5 foreign workers killed, over 30 others injured in Haftar’s airstrike on a factory in Tripoli

By Libyan Express

Foreign workers arrived in Tajoura Heart Center. [Photo: Social Media]
An airstrike by Khalifa Haftar’s forces has targeted a local factory in Wadi Al-Rabea district in southern Tripoli, killing five foreign workers and injuring over 30 others, according to Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation of the Government of National Accord. 

Local media reported that the airstrike by Haftar’s warplane hit a local factory of cookies. The factory is on the frontline of Wadi Al-Rabea in southern Tripoli.

Foreign workers were apparently inside the factory when Haftar’s warplane targeted it.

The GNA ambulance and emergency apparatus said the bodies and injured persons were sent to Tajoura Heart Center.

