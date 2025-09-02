World

Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN, unveils sanctions on Israel

BY Libyan Express
Belgium will also impose 12 “firm” sanctions on Israel

Belgium will formally recognise a Palestinian state at this month’s United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot announced on Tuesday, joining a growing list of countries backing Palestinian statehood as the war in Gaza intensifies international scrutiny of Israel.

The move aligns Belgium with Australia, Britain, Canada, and France, which have all pledged to support the New York Declaration, a joint initiative led by France and Saudi Arabia that calls for a two-state solution.

“In light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine—particularly in Gaza—and in response to the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law, Belgium must act,” Prévot said in a post on X.

