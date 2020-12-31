More than 60 thousand salaries released
Ministry of Finance releases the salaries of more than sixty thousand public sector employees
The Ministry of Finance of the government of national accord (GNA) announced the released of over 60 thousand salaries in the public sector.
In an official statement, the Ministry reported referring the salaries for the month of December to the Central Bank of Libya to finalize the process of liquidating them into public accounts.
The Ministry also detailed that the referral of the salaries included prior and new releases for exactly 62367 public employes for various public-funded sectors of government.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- More than 60 thousand salaries released - December 31, 2020
- World powers express full support for the UN-brokered political process in Libya - December 31, 2020
- Air-travel set to resume in Misrata - December 31, 2020