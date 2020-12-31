More than 60 thousand salaries released

The Ministry of Finance of the government of national accord (GNA) announced the released of over 60 thousand salaries in the public sector.

In an official statement, the Ministry reported referring the salaries for the month of December to the Central Bank of Libya to finalize the process of liquidating them into public accounts.

The Ministry also detailed that the referral of the salaries included prior and new releases for exactly 62367 public employes for various public-funded sectors of government.