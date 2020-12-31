Libya

Bashaga meets with head of Turkish drone company

GNA Minister of Interior looks into cooperation with Turkish drone company and ways to expand reinforce police force

BY Libyan Express

Turkish drone company to support Libyan police force. [Photo: MoI]
Government of National Accord’s minister of interior Fathi Bashaga me with the general director of the Baykar Company for Defence Industries of Turkey, Haluk Gorgun.

The meeting comes within the framework of research and development work made by the GNA’s Ministry of Interior.

According to sources in the Ministry of Interior, the meeting addressed security work and cooperation in raising Libya’s efficiency in the sector.

Sources also added that the minister discussed developing police work using the company’s assets expanding on the police force’s experience and level of training.

BAYKAR is a security company that specializes in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems, also commonly known as a drone, the company was founded Founded in 1984 and is Turkey’s leading UAV and AI Company.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Arab Parliament condemns Turkish threats against Haftar

Libya

Turkish Defence: Haftar is a murderer and war criminal

Libya

Al-Namroush hails Turkey’s role in reinforcing GNA military

Libya

Turkish Parliament approves motion to extend deployment of troops in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Bashaga meets with head of Turkish drone company

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.