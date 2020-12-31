Bashaga meets with head of Turkish drone company

Government of National Accord’s minister of interior Fathi Bashaga me with the general director of the Baykar Company for Defence Industries of Turkey, Haluk Gorgun.

The meeting comes within the framework of research and development work made by the GNA’s Ministry of Interior.

According to sources in the Ministry of Interior, the meeting addressed security work and cooperation in raising Libya’s efficiency in the sector.

Sources also added that the minister discussed developing police work using the company’s assets expanding on the police force’s experience and level of training.

BAYKAR is a security company that specializes in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems, also commonly known as a drone, the company was founded Founded in 1984 and is Turkey’s leading UAV and AI Company.