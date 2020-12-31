Air-travel set to resume in Misrata

After the completion of its arrival hall, Misrata International Airport announced that it will resume flights this Friday.

In a statement issued by airport officials, they said that the first flight will be one to Tunis and will be flown by Libyan Wings Airlines on the first of January of the new year.

The airport also noted that the full schedule for the flights will be announced as it is established and can be made available to the public.

Due to the fire in the passenger terminal that erupted in August of this year, Air traffic in the airport was suspended until proper reconstruction was finalized.