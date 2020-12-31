Libya

Air-travel set to resume in Misrata

First flight from the airport since August will be flown by Libyan Wings to Tunis

BY Libyan Express

Air traffic in the airport was suspended due to a fire. [Photo: Internet]
After the completion of its arrival hall, Misrata International Airport announced that it will resume flights this Friday.

In a statement issued by airport officials, they said that the first flight will be one to Tunis and will be flown by Libyan Wings Airlines on the first of January of the new year.

The airport also noted that the full schedule for the flights will be announced as it is established and can be made available to the public.

Due to the fire in the passenger terminal that erupted in August of this year, Air traffic in the airport was suspended until proper reconstruction was finalized.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Bashaga meets with head of Turkish drone company

Libya

Last asylum seekers evacuation flight from Libya arrives in Rwanda

Libya

Asylum seekers evacuated from Libya to Rwanda

Libya

Italians held by Haftar’s forces divulge details of the horrors they endured

Submit a Correction

For: Air-travel set to resume in Misrata

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.