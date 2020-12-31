Libya

World powers express full support for the UN-brokered political process in Libya

The international community reiterates their support for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

BY Libyan Express

Libyan Political Dialgoeu Forum receives support from the international community. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The Ambassadors of Germany, Italy and the United States as well as the Charge d’Affaires of France and the United Kingdom, joined by UNSMIL, held a virtual meeting with the Head of the Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, to reiterate their governments’ support for the success of the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

In a joint statement released by the US embassy in Libya, the heads of mission welcomed recent prisoner exchanges and urged rapid progress to facilitate the reopening of the Misrata-Sirte coastal highway as agreed by the Joint Military Commission in October.

The heads of mission noted that for the intended formation of the executive authority within the LPDF framework strong and engaged Libyan leadership is needed ahead of elections in December 2021.

The statement also noted that the heads of the mission stressed the importance of public commentary to be constructive and in support of the process.

Concerning all these elements, the statement said that they are closely monitoring actions by all parties to fulfil their commitments to the success of the UN-facilitated dialogues and, as the internationally recognized government, the GNA has a particular role to play in fully supporting this process.

The heads of the mission concluded the statement by calling on the international community to support the UN-brokered political process in Libya.

