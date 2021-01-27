Conte resigns amid Coronavirus crisis

According to Italy’s president, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has resigned.

Italian president, Sergio Mattarella will begin consultations with other party leaders while Conte was asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity.

“The President of the Republic is reserving his decision and has asked the government to stay in office for the management of ordinary affairs,” Read the presidential palace statement.

Earlier in the week, the Italian premier survived two votes of confidence in the parliament but lost his majority when centrist ally and former PM Matteo Renzi defected.

The reason for the defection was likely Conte’s plans to spend €209bn (£186bn; $254bn) of EU recovery funds – part of a €750bn EU rescue on the Covid crisis.

Without an absolute majority in the parliament, it would be difficult for Conte to pass any legislation regarding the rampant Coronavirus crisis that’s claimed over 85,000 lives in Italy and all but crippled the country’s struggling economy.

President Mattarella is expected to spend upcoming days in discussions with party leaders to decide what is next, Conte may be asked to form a stronger government or a snap election could be called two years earlier than they would be held.