Italy agrees to reopen airspace and establish new consulates in Libya 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla Al-Mangoush of the Government of National Unity confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Italy on the date for reopening the airspace between the two countries, announcing that Alitalia would resume flights to Libya.

The Libyan Minister declared in a televised speech that Italy is planning to open new consulates in Benghazi as well as an honorary one Sabha to make visa procedures easier in the future.

Al-Mangoush described her talks with the Italians as significant because they both expressed a desire to reach a satisfactory outcome for both countries, pointing out that the Libyan-Italian talks in Rome also covered cooperation in the field of training, illegal immigration, southern border control, and supporting Libya’s Coast Guard.

She went on to say that her trip to Italy was to put the joint friendship treaty signed in 2008 into action, confirming that it had yielded positive results in terms of improving facilities for Libyan people and launching the coastal road project from Musaed in the east to the Ras Jdir border in the west.