Al-Mangoush: Libya is determined on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its land

During meetings with her Italian Counterpart in Rome, Libya's Foreign Minister declares that Libya's new Government is settled on removing all foreign from the country

BY Libyan Express

The Libyan FM added that while the process will not be an overnight achievement it is vital to Libyan progress that all foreign forces are deported from the country. [Photo: GNU]
Speaking for the Government of National Unity (GNU), Libya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla Almangoush declared that Libya’s new Government is determined on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from the country.

During a hearing with the Foreign Affairs Committee at the seat of the Italian House of Representatives, the Palace of Monte Chittorio in Rome, Al-Mangosh added that “the Government of National Unity of Libya, led by Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabeiba, has begun a dialogue with Turkey,” while also noting “Ankara’s willingness to start talks and negotiations.”

“At the same time, we are committed to our goals, and we urge all countries to work together to eliminate foreign forces from Libyan territory.” Libya’s first female foreign minister also added.

“For us, it’s a matter of priority,” the Minister said, “because our stability depends on the withdrawal of foreign powers.”

“We know that it is not a problem that can be resolved overnight,” the Minister, who has been in Rome since Thursday, concluded, “but we are optimistic based on the readiness we have observed.”

