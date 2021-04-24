Al-Mangoush: Libya is determined on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its land

Speaking for the Government of National Unity (GNU), Libya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla Almangoush declared that Libya’s new Government is determined on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from the country.

During a hearing with the Foreign Affairs Committee at the seat of the Italian House of Representatives, the Palace of Monte Chittorio in Rome, Al-Mangosh added that “the Government of National Unity of Libya, led by Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabeiba, has begun a dialogue with Turkey,” while also noting “Ankara’s willingness to start talks and negotiations.”

“At the same time, we are committed to our goals, and we urge all countries to work together to eliminate foreign forces from Libyan territory.” Libya’s first female foreign minister also added.

“For us, it’s a matter of priority,” the Minister said, “because our stability depends on the withdrawal of foreign powers.”

“We know that it is not a problem that can be resolved overnight,” the Minister, who has been in Rome since Thursday, concluded, “but we are optimistic based on the readiness we have observed.”