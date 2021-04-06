Libya

Former Italian PM expresses hope that Draghi visit to Libya is productive to both countries

Previous Italian PM hopes his successor's visit to Libya proves beneficial to both Libya and Italy as the north African nations inches closer towards national elections later this year

BY Libyan Express

Conte stated that peace and stability in Libya are of strategic importance to Italy and the European Union. [Photo: AP]
Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has expressed hope that the current visit of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to Libya will beneficial to both nations.

In statements published by the Italian agency Nova today, Conte described the Libyan file as “strategic for Italian and European interests,” stressing that it is closely related to the global geopolitical balance, in his words.

The newly appointed Italian Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi arrived for his first official to Libya to meet with his Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

Draghi assumed the office of Italy’s Prime Minister this last February and today’s visit to Tripoli was his first international outing to tackle several pressing matters with his Libyan counterpart and discuss further cooperation between Italy and Libya.

A joint press conference was soon held after a meeting between Draghi and Debaiba to discuss matters of mutual interest to Libya and Italy such as illegal migration, international trade, infrastructure and reconstruction.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Debaiba & Draghi hold a joint press conference, agree to strengthen relations…

Libya

Italian Prime Minister arrives in Libya for an official visit

Libya

Abela announces upcoming reopening of Maltese embassy and the return of its airlines…

Libya

Debaiba: Another 1.5 million vaccines doses expected before Ramadan

Submit a Correction

For: Former Italian PM expresses hope that Draghi visit to Libya is productive to both countries

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.