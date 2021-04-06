Former Italian PM expresses hope that Draghi visit to Libya is productive to both countries

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has expressed hope that the current visit of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to Libya will beneficial to both nations.

In statements published by the Italian agency Nova today, Conte described the Libyan file as “strategic for Italian and European interests,” stressing that it is closely related to the global geopolitical balance, in his words.

The newly appointed Italian Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi arrived for his first official to Libya to meet with his Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

Draghi assumed the office of Italy’s Prime Minister this last February and today’s visit to Tripoli was his first international outing to tackle several pressing matters with his Libyan counterpart and discuss further cooperation between Italy and Libya.

A joint press conference was soon held after a meeting between Draghi and Debaiba to discuss matters of mutual interest to Libya and Italy such as illegal migration, international trade, infrastructure and reconstruction.