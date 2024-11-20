Business

Jaguar unveils new identity ahead of electric car launch

BY Libyan Express
Jaguar has unveiled a new rebrand (Image: Jaguar)

Key takeaways:

• Jaguar unveils major rebrand as it transitions to all-electric vehicles

• Three new electric models planned for 2026 launch

• New identity includes redesigned “leaper” emblem and stylised “JaGUar” logo

• Company deliberately paused new car sales to create clear break from old brand

• First new model will be a four-door GT, built in Solihull

Luxury carmaker Jaguar has revealed its new corporate identity as it prepares to relaunch as an all-electric marque.

The British manufacturer, owned by India’s Tata Motors, will introduce three new electric vehicles in 2026, having paused new car sales more than a year ago to focus on the brand’s reinvention.

The company unveiled its redesigned logo on Tuesday, featuring a modernised “leaper” cat emblem and new marketing taglines including “delete ordinary”. The bespoke typeface presents the name as “JaGUar”, which the firm describes as a harmonious blend of upper and lowercase letters.

Jaguar, which operates facilities across the Midlands including Warwickshire, Coventry, Solihull and Castle Bromwich, first announced its shift to electric vehicles in 2021.

“Taking new cars off sale was intentional”, says managing director Rawdon Glover. “We need to change people’s perceptions of what Jaguar stands for, and creating a break between old and new models is very helpful.”

Jaguar Land Rover’s chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, emphasised the brand’s heritage of innovation, citing founder Sir William Lyons’ belief that Jaguar “should be a copy of nothing”.

The company has confirmed its first model under the new brand will be a four-door GT, to be manufactured at its Solihull plant in the West Midlands.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

