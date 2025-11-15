Saudi Arabia aims for next generation capability with proposed F35 purchase

Copy Link

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is reviewing a request from Saudi Arabia to purchase F35 stealth fighter jets, a move that would significantly enhance the Kingdom’s defense capabilities and further deepen the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington.

“They want to buy a lot of jets,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, noting that Saudi Arabia has shown interest in advanced fighter aircraft and that he is giving the proposal serious consideration.

The potential agreement comes ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the White House next week, where both countries are expected to finalize important economic and defense accords. Trump highlighted the importance of the visit and stated that it is more than a routine meeting and that the United States is honoring Saudi Arabia and its influential role in regional stability.

Trump also expressed hope that Saudi Arabia could eventually join the Abraham Accords and emphasized the Kingdom’s essential position in shaping peace efforts in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has maintained that meaningful progress on Palestinian statehood is a necessary condition for such a step, a position that has earned the Kingdom recognition for its consistency and diplomatic principles.

A report cited by the New York Times noted U.S. concerns about technology security related to the potential sale. Saudi Arabia has consistently demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding advanced defense systems and maintaining strong security cooperation with the United States.