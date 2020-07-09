Libya

18 migrants rescued off Libyan coast, 7 drowned

BY Libyan Express

More than 330 migrants rescued by Italian coast guard and other European vessels have already disembarked at Sicilian ports, Italian media reported [AFP]
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday said that 18 illegal immigrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast, while seven others died at sea.

“Today, 18 migrants were returned to Tripoli, Libya by the coast guard … seven people lost their lives during the week they spent floating at sea,” IOM tweeted.

“Four of the migrants were in critical health condition and were transferred to a clinic,” IOM said.

IOM estimated that more than 5,700 illegal immigrants have been rescued and returned to Libya by the Libyan Coast Guard so far this year, while 9,225 illegal immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya in 2019

