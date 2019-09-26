Turkish President reiterates condemnation to Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli

Turkish President and Libyan Prime Minister meet in New York. [Photo: GNA]
The Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sirraj has met with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York.

Erdogan and Al-Sirraj discussed different joint-interest issues as the Turkish President reiterated support for the legitimacy of the GNA and its right to defend the civilian statehood in Libya against the agression and the aggressors’ (Khalifa Haftar’s forces) targeting of civilian institutions.

Al-Sirraj hailed the support of Turkey for democracy and legitimacy in Libya, adding that Libya looks forward to more cooperation with Turkey.

The two officials also talked about the preparations for the upcoming international conference on Libya in Berlin, agreeing that all countries and parties should be invited to it without exception.

