A fundraising campaign in America to prosecute Khalifa Haftar

Legal Aid in America has initiated a fundraising drive to help finance Haftar’s prosecution for human rights abuses committed by his militias in Libya.

According to the campaign’s official website, the aim is to raise $75,000 to fund attempts to prosecute Haftar for his war crimes in Libya and to persuade the US government to finish his trial.

According to the group, Haftar continues to serve in the diplomatic community with impunity, which “means that the best chance for his trial lies in the United States, where Haftar is a resident.”

National Security and Human Rights Attorney Mark Zaid partnered with leading international human rights lawyer Matthew Jory in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to prosecute Haftar for crimes against humanity and war crimes, according to Legal Aid.

According to the Libyan-American alliance, the US Department of State recently agreed for the second time, following consultation with current President Joe Biden’s administration, not to object to the Haftar trial continuing in American courts.

Alliance President Imad El Din Al-Muntuser stated on his official account that US Judge Leona Brinkma of the Federal Court of Virginia had received a response from the Department of Justice and the Office of the Assistant Attorney General, confirming that he had come to the decision to not intervene in civil trials in US jurisdictions against war crimes committed by the Khalifa Haftar and his militias in Libya.