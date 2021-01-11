A-Serraj and Williams discuss progressing Libya’s democratic process

￼In a recent visit to Rome, the head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayaz Al-Serraj met with Acting Special-Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams.

In an official statement, the presidential council said that the meeting addressed ways to progress the ongoing democratic process in Libya and recent developments to the Libyan crisis from an economical political perspective.

The statement also added that Williams welcomed the GNA’s commitment to providing the elections committee with the appropriate funds and capabilities to accomplish the elections on the designated date in 2021.

The 2021 Libyan elections are the outcome of the first round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) where 75 participants consisting of women and men took part to represent the full social and political spectrum of the Libyan society.