Abughrein pledges to make human rights a primary concern for his government

Jamal Abu Bakr Omran Abughrein, one of the 21 candidates running for Libya’s interim government this year pledged to make human rights a primary focus of his government and work preventing any more human rights violations from occurring in the country.

During his speech to members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva, he stated that Libya in previous years has seen countless human rights violations without consequences and that it is a principal reason for the country’s continued state of instability and chaos.

Like many of his counterparts also running he pledged to make certain that the national elections scheduled for December of this year are held fairly and that as many members of the public are made aware of their rights to vote and elect their leaders fairly.

He also promised that he would work on broadening the representation of women and youth in politics and the workforce by granting them more opportunities.

The first round of voting for the three-member-presidential council chosen by the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum took place this Tuesday.

UNSMIL announced yesterday that none of the candidates for the interim government’s presidential council were successful in acquiring the needed 70% of voting by the LPDF members in Geneva.

The next round of voting will take place on Thursday and Friday.