After defeat in western Libya, Sisi proposes salvation political solution for Haftar

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has agreed to a ceasefire agreement in Libya to take effect from Monday, Egypt’s president announced after talks in Cairo, naming his proposal for solution in Libya as “Cairo Initiative”.

The development follows a series of military victories of Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) against Haftar’s forces.

El-Sisi urged international support for the initiative and called on the United Nations to invite Libya’s rival administrations for talks.

The initiative, called the “Cairo declaration”, urged the withdrawal of “foreign mercenaries from all Libyan territory”, he said.

“This initiative calls for respecting all international efforts and initiatives by declaring a ceasefire from 6pm [16:00 GMT] Monday, June 8, 2020,” President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told a news conference on Saturday.

He was speaking alongside Haftar and his ally, eastern parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

The declaration also called for “dismantling militias and handing over their weaponry so that Libyan National Army [led by Haftar] would be able to carry out its military and security responsibilities and duties”.

The Egyptian president also said the initiative paves the way for forming an elected presidential council in Libya.

He added that it prevents “extremist militias” from gaining control over the country’s resources.