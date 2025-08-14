Al-Ahly Tripoli clinch 14th Libyan Premier League title

Copy Link

Al-Ahly Tripoli have been crowned Libyan Premier League champions for the 14th time in their history, defeating Al-Hilal Benghazi 2–0 in the playoff final at the Città di Meda Stadium.

The Greens took the lead in the 5th minute when Rwandan defender Terry Manzi rose highest to meet a pinpoint cross, steering a header beyond the goalkeeper. After a tense and hard-fought battle, captain Hamdou Elhouni sealed the victory in the 83rd minute with a composed finish, sending the Al-Ahly fans into raptures.

Under Egyptian coach Hossam El Badry, Al-Ahly finished the championship playoff on 13 points, five ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal, managed by Serbian tactician Zoran Manojlović.

The final was originally set for Sunday but had to be postponed due to the absence of VAR technology, prompting heated protests from both teams and the Libyan Football Federation.

With the result, Al-Ahly Tripoli and Al-Hilal have secured their spots in the 2025–26 CAF Champions League, while Al-Akhdar and Al-Ittihad will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.