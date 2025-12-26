Sport

AFCON 2025: Morocco trials free entry 20 minutes after kickoff

BY Libyan Express
Stadiums fill quickly after delayed free entry at AFCON Morocco matches

Organisers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, in coordination with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), are allowing fans to enter certain matches free of charge approximately 20 minutes after kickoff, in an effort to fill stadiums.

On Wednesday evening, during the second match at Agadir’s Grand Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,000, between Cameroon and Gabon, the stands were largely empty while the teams warmed up. Despite heavy, persistent rain in the coastal city, the stadium filled noticeably during the first half, with attendance reaching 35,200 spectators.

A similar pattern was observed on Monday during Egypt’s 2-1 win over Zimbabwe at the same venue. Only around 1,000 fans were present for the national anthems, while official attendance displayed on the stadium screens at the end of the match was 28,199.

According to organisers, this measure applies only to matches not involving the host nation, Morocco, which continues to sell tickets for its games.

