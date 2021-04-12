Al-Kabir: It’s time for foreign companies to pack their bags and return to Libya

The governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), Sadiq Al- Kabir, stated that whoever makes the first move in Libya is the winner in terms of working in the oil-rich country, calling for foreign companies to pack their bags and come to Libya immediately as he phrased it.

In an interview with the newspaper L’Aripoplica yesterday, according to the Italian agency Aki, the governor of the CBL commented on what he described as new attacks in front of Ini’s work sites in Melta.

He noted that these attacks will come to an end as the country’s new Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Debiba has a strong and powerful reach that will force these militia elements out of the conflict.

He continued: “When the revolution started, I was in London, I went to Benghazi to join the rebels, we were naive and convinced that if it was eliminated, everything would improve; But the first government did nothing and did nothing, and so did the following governments”.

According to the Kabir, Libya’s newly appointed Government of National Unity is different, saying, “The GNU invited us to help them think about the future, I haven’t seen anything like this in 10 years, so I am very optimistic and we must keep the economy at the helm and complete the outstanding projects.”

The senior noted that the collective sentiment was very positive: “Hours ago, the Minister of Economy was here discussing how to help the private sector and how to open the doors to it, and there is a great opportunity for Italian companies: Come now. With Italy, we need to strengthen it, pointing out that Italians are acting in good faith. ”

The Governor of the Central Bank concluded by stating: “The security situation is already good, even if I can’t say it’s completely safe yet. The new government is very committed to making decisions. It’s an excellent moment in Libyan history.”