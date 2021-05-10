Al-Menfi discusses the reconciliation file with Misrata and Zliten representatives

Mohamed Al-Manfi, the head of Libya’s Presidential Council, and Musa Al-Kuni, a member of the Council, held a meeting with sheikhs from Misrata and Zliten to negotiate the complete realization of inclusive national reconciliation.

According to the President’s press office, the meeting focused on the importance of Libyan reconciliation and reunification, which is one of the Council’s top priorities in the run-up to the December 24 elections.

They emphasized their support for the Presidential Council in the future, and extended an official invitation to visit the two cities in the near future.

Al-Menfi announced the formation of a High National Commission for National Reconciliation in early April to resolve differences between Libyans, saying that the Commission would be a structure that would bring Libyans together, and bring them justice in accordance with the law.